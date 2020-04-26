Take That Musical 'The Band' Is in the Works

takethat.com Movie

A big-screen adaptation of the 1990s British popular boyband is in development and the producers are reportedly eyeing 'high calibre names' to play the lead roles.

AceShowbiz - A big screen adaptation of hit Take That musical "The Band" is in development.

Danny Perkins, chief executive of the Elysian Film Group in London, told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper producers are working on the project during lockdown, with shooting scheduled to begin later this year 2020.

"We're putting it together, and once all the serious things settle down, we can get on with making it," he said.

The group is firmly behind the project, after stage show "The Band", which was written by Tim Firth and produced by David Pugh, toured widely for two years from 2017.

The plot centres on five 16-year-old schoolgirls from the north-west of England in 1992, obsessed with a fictional boy band, based on the "Relight My Fire" hitmakers.

"A tragedy happens, then we jump forward 25 years to see the women those girls became and they realise they were fools to have been apart for so long," Firth explained. "It's about friendship and the power of the songs they loved. The band and the bits are secondary; it's about the fans who loved them."

A number of "high calibre names" have been approached to play the women, although no signings have been made as yet.

Take That, starring Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Mark Owen, formed in 1990 and enjoyed success until they disbanded in 1996. They later reunited in 2005 as a four-piece, without Robbie, and now perform with Gary, Mark, and Howard, following Jason's departure in 2014.