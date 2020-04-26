 
 

Kane Brown Adopts Two Dogs After Welcoming First Child

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Used to Love You Sober' crooner and his wife Katelyn Jae have adopted two pets while they're busy raising their first child, five-month-old baby girl Kingsley.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae have welcomed two dogs to their family while self-isolating.

The pair has adopted the new pets despite being busy raising five-month-old baby Kingsley, but the singer insists the animals and his baby girl are low maintenance.

"They're good dogs. They're trained," Brown tells Taste of Country. "She's (Kingsley) only five months old and you don't even know she's here.”

Brown has been keeping busy professionally, releasing his new track cool again on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

