 
 

Joe Exotic's Husband Feels Pity for Carole Baskin Over Murder Accusation

Joe Exotic's Husband Feels Pity for Carole Baskin Over Murder Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star Dillon Passage feels sorry for Joe Exotic's rival because the murder accusation against her will ruin her reputation.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - The husband of Joe Exotic feels sorry for the "Tiger King" star's rival, Carole Baskin.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

The Netflix docuseries has been a hit with viewers in lockdown, with many focusing on a segment that shines a light on the 1997 disappearance of Carole's second husband, multi-millionaire Jack 'Don' Lewis, and appears to hint she killed him herself and fed him to the tigers.

However, Joe's husband Dillon Passage has expressed sympathy for Carole's situation after the show was released, telling FUBAR Radio, "Obviously him getting Carole caught for killing her husband is a huge thing to him, which, who knows what happened?"

"The investigators could either find something or they couldn't. It's really up in the air," he explained. "If they do then they do and if they don't then I kind of feel for her because everyone's been saying she's killed her husband and if she didn't then that's gotta really have an impact on her."

Carol has denied she had anything to do with her husband's disappearance.

Dillon went on to reveal that Joe has no more plans to go after his one-time rival, insisting, "I would say Joe's main priority is his marriage for sure," adding they plan to work at sharing Joe's story when he gets out of prison.

"Tiger King" has clawed its way to the top of Netflix's viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in its first month on the streaming platform.

Several spin-offs, including a reported movie, a TV series starring "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel sequel are all said to be in the works. A reunion special, "The Tiger King and I", was also released on Netflix earlier this month, April 2020.

You can share this post!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgets Giant Penis Display Until Awkward Visit From Delivery Man
Related Posts
Joe Exotic's Husband Feels Pity for Carole Baskin Over Murder Accusation

Joe Exotic's Husband Feels Pity for Carole Baskin Over Murder Accusation

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Joe Exotic Granted Extension to Prepare for Response in His Wrongful Imprisonment Lawsuit

Joe Exotic Granted Extension to Prepare for Response in His Wrongful Imprisonment Lawsuit

'Tiger King' Gets Dethroned by 'Despicable Me' as Netflix's Most-Watched Title

'Tiger King' Gets Dethroned by 'Despicable Me' as Netflix's Most-Watched Title

Joe Exotic In Talks to Host Radio Show From Jail After 'Tiger King' Success

Joe Exotic In Talks to Host Radio Show From Jail After 'Tiger King' Success

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post