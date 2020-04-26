 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Donates Video Devices to Nursing Homes to Help Elderly Contact Their Families

Hot Girl Meg has sent video electronics to nursing facilities in her hometown of Houston, Texas to help elderly keep in touch with their families during coronavirus lockdown.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is helping families in her native Houston, Texas stay in touch with elderly relatives in nursing homes by providing them with video calling devices.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker has joined forces with Amazon bosses to deliver the electronics to residents of the Park Manor facility, who have not been able to receive visitors during the coronavirus pandemic over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among the elderly, who are considered at high risk.

Megan is currently working to obtain her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University, and one day hopes to open her own assisted living facilities across Texas to provide care for people like her beloved grandma.

"(Park Manor) was one of the first places I wanted to donate to in my city. I just feel like these are all things that are going to take me in the right direction to start opening my own facility," she tells People.com.

"It's in my hometown, so I felt like it was only right. I know a lot of people who are struggling with their grandparents. They can't see their grandparents right now, so I teamed up with Amazon and we gave them these devices where you can video chat with your people."

Explaining the personal nature of the gesture, Megan continues, "I feel like that was super important because I love my grandma and I can't even see her right now. I just felt like, I know I'm not the only person going through that, so that's why I wanted to do that."

The hip-hop newcomer has also been giving back to fans via social media, sending cash directly to those in need during the global health crisis as part of a Twitter campaign.

