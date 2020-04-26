 
 

Dax Shepard Operating Himself Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Dax Shepard Operating Himself Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Armchair Expert' host is forced to perform a surgery on himself while on the phone with his doctor to remove a metal pin from his broken hand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dax Shepard resorted to removing a surgical pin from his hand as medical facilities struggle to meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old actor has a broken hand, and while he's yet to reveal how the injury occurred, he was more than willing to show fans how to repair it.

In a video posted on wife Kristen Bell's social media, Dax is seen removing the pin while on the phone with his doctor, who's advising him on how to complete the removal safely.

"Oh yep, that feels weird," he says while pulling the piece of metal out of his cast. "There's no blood spurting anywhere… I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume."

"Frozen II" star Kristen captioned the clip, "We're on day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarentine. (sic)."

You can share this post!

'Dawson's Creek' Reunion Blocked From Hulu's New Series 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Megan Thee Stallion Donates Video Devices to Nursing Homes to Help Elderly Contact Their Families
Related Posts
Dax Shepard Operating Himself Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Dax Shepard Operating Himself Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Dax Shepard Accidentally Sent Kristen Bell's Mom Eggplant Emojis

Dax Shepard Accidentally Sent Kristen Bell's Mom Eggplant Emojis

Dax Shepard Treated to a 'Pretty Woman' Date by Brad Pitt

Dax Shepard Treated to a 'Pretty Woman' Date by Brad Pitt

Dax Shepard Has Surgery to Remove Cyst Inside His Mouth

Dax Shepard Has Surgery to Remove Cyst Inside His Mouth

Dax Shepard Recalls 'Feeling Very Less' When Dating Kate Hudson

Dax Shepard Recalls 'Feeling Very Less' When Dating Kate Hudson

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post