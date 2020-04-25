Jourdan Dunn's Fiance Blasted for Dubbing Her the 'Real One' Because She 'Gets the Bill'

Instagram Celebrity

'You Know S***s Real When You Wife A Super Model and She Gets The Bill,' so fashion designer Dion Hamilton writes on Instagram before many people come to attack him.

AceShowbiz - Jourdan Dunn and Dion Hamilton are happily engaged, though now some people are urging her to leave the fashion designer. This is all because of an Instagram post that found him gushing over his supermodel fiancee.

Along with a black-and-white snap of the engaged couple, Dion, who also goes by the stage name Sincere, gushed, "You Know S***s Real When You Wife A Super Model & She Gets The Bill." He then declared, "I will Do Anything Necessary For Her, So Dont Let The Necessary Occur. Jay-z... I Was Gonna come with a big caption but JD You Already know what it is."

While Jourdan didn't seem to have problems with his caption and even replied with, "My king," the others were not feeling the same. "He's using her. Dweeb can't lock down a real one," one said. "Ain't no way I’m paying the bill unless it's his birthday," another commented, as one other wrote, "is she not a real one for her undying loyalty and unwavering companionship and love. not because she pays the bills.....chile."

"picking up the tab for an UGLY man at that, we hate to see it," someone else chimed in. "As a woman who has been in a relationship where I often picked up the tab, I can say first hand, that her man sounds like a BUM," another person said, while one more individual wrote, "This is sad. It only proves that even if you're beautiful and successful it doesn't mean anything in a relationship without standards."

Jourdan and Dion began dating last year and decided to bring their relationship to the next level with an engagement in February. Sharing the happy news to her Instagram followers, she posted a photo of her rocking her engagement ring along with the caption that read, "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton …… has a nice ring to it!"