'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

In a new interview, the new cast member of the Bravo show clarifies that her remarks aren't directed towards the singer's clothing brand and blames the editing for causing a misunderstanding.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newbie Sutton Stracke was quick to make controversy as soon as season 10 debuted on April 15. The reality TV star, who is also a boutique owner, took interest in co-star Dorit Kemsley's white corset jacket-dress as she asked where she got that. When Dorit told her it was from Rihanna's Fenty, Sutton mistook it for Fendi.

Dorit then corrected her, saying that it's Rihanna's luxury clothing brand. That seemed to prompt Suddon to get shady. "If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less. I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me," she quipped. Fenty, however, is not a collaboration.

Given Rih's large fanbase, her remarks unsurprisingly landed Sutton in hot water. Fans pointed out that the singer is the brand's creative director while the label's parent company is French luxury conglomerate LVMH, the parent company to Fendi, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and numerous other well-known luxury brands.

Following the backlash, Sutton appeared to be backtracking on her earlier opinion on Rihanna's brand in a new interview. Blaming the editing for causing the misunderstanding, she told PEOPLE, "What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, 'I love your dress.' " Sutton added, "I really loved how she looked; she looked beautiful that night."

"Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a serious dream come true, because I love them both equally," she continued. "I wasn't referring to Dorit's dress. If I like something, I'm going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford came together to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna. I've got three teenage kids here in the house, so that's not what it was referring to at all."

She admitted that she needed to be more careful of what she said in front of the cameras. "You can't be the editor in this. We can try to explain ourselves later, and it's kind of crazy how editing can change, but I can't control that," she shared, before joking, "It's so funny because I'm like, 'Gosh, am I that big of a jerk? I had no idea.' I hate that I'm coming across as a jerk. Maybe I might be one."