'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

In a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the TV personality recalls sending Mike Nilon's colleagues an email exposing his affair after he admitted he had been unfaithful 'for five years.'

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Garcelle Beauvais has no regret over the dramatic end of her marriage to Mike Nilon. Nine years after splitting from the Los Angeles talent agent, the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" got candid about events leading up to her sending emails to his colleagues about his affair.

In a Wednesday, April 22 episode of the Bravo reality show, the 53-year-old discussed the matter with friend Ali Landry. "We were sort of like the Hollywood couple," she said of her 9-year marriage to Nilon. "I'm an actress, he's an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we've got these two beautiful boys. Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop."

The TV personality soon found out otherwise as she confided about "the day that my life just changed from what I knew." She spilled, "One day nine years ago, I said, 'Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?' And so I look at the phone, and I see a text that says, 'I love you.' I go, 'Hey, what's this?' And his face changed. And he said, 'I've been having an affair.' And I said, 'How long?' And he said, 'Five years.' "

Admitting that she was "a hothead," Beauvais recalled how she sought revenge upon finding out that Mike had been unfaithful. "So that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues at Mike's work, and the subject was, 'What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James, and Mike Nilon have in common?' And that email got leaked to the press," she shared.

In her leaked 2010 email, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress reportedly wrote, "I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some s**t in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don't deserve this!"

When asked to share her thought on what she has gone through, Beauvais told Landry, "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, but I know who I am. I know how much I've grown." Landry herself has gone through similar situation back in 2004 when she annulled her two-week-old marriage to Mario Lopez after he admitted to having a threesome before their wedding.

Speaking about moving past the divorce, Beauvais claimed, "I just feel like the same energy of when I was married, and I want to switch it up." As for what happened to the woman Nilon was involved with, she said, "I was devastated, so I didn't care what happened to her. My priority was taking care of my children, and now I feel like it's my time."

