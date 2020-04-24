 
 

Richard Gere's Wife Gives Birth to Baby Boy One Year After Arrival of First Son

Richard Gere's Wife Gives Birth to Baby Boy One Year After Arrival of First Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pretty Woman' actor and his 37-year-old wife, Alejandra Silva, are reportedly bonding with their newborn at their Pound Ridge ranch house which is located just outside of New York City.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Richard Gere and his younger wife have welcomed another bundle of joy into their family. One year after the arrival of their first son together, the "Pretty Woman" actor's wife Alenjandra Silva gave birth to their second baby boy.

The 37-year-old Spanish activist, according to HOLA!, went into labor at the couple's ranch in Pound Ridge outside of New York City which happened to be the place of their 2018 wedding. On why the two chose the ranch as the birth place, the publication claimed that the couple sought total privacy.

The "Unfaithful" actor has yet to personally share the joyful news, but he and his wife are reportedly bonding with their newborn at their ranch. Their 14-month-old son Alexander was also said to be really happy with the arrival of the newest family member. They are all in good condition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news that Gere was set to be a father once again was unraveled in November 2019. At the time, HOLA! uncovered that the "American Gigolo" actor and his wife were expecting their second child together, only nine months after the birth of Alexander.

Alexander and the newborn, however, were not Gere's only sons. He is already a father to 20-year-old Homer James Jigme, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. His wife Silva also has another child with ex-husband Gavind Friedland, a 7-year-old son named Albert.

Gere and Silva started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in April 2018. This marriage was Gere's third and Silva's second. Gere was once married to model Cindy Crawford. Speaking about his marriage to Silva, he claimed that he "have found the quiet and happy life that I always sought."

Silva, in the meantime, shared with HOLA! that she was "a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

You can share this post!

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure
Related Posts
Richard Gere's Wife Gives Birth to Baby Boy One Year After Arrival of First Son

Richard Gere's Wife Gives Birth to Baby Boy One Year After Arrival of First Son

Richard Gere's Wife Pregnant Again Only Months After Giving Birth

Richard Gere's Wife Pregnant Again Only Months After Giving Birth

Richard Gere Faces Protests as He's Awarded With Key to the City of Florence

Richard Gere Faces Protests as He's Awarded With Key to the City of Florence

Richard Gere's New Apple Series 'Bastards' Gets Aborted

Richard Gere's New Apple Series 'Bastards' Gets Aborted

Richard Gere Comes to the Aid of Stranded Migrants in Mediterranean Sea

Richard Gere Comes to the Aid of Stranded Migrants in Mediterranean Sea

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest