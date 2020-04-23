 
 

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'
Marking her first public foray into music, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress lends her voice to the special isolation remix recorded by the 'Me, Myself and I' rapper.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper G-Eazy has helped to showcase actress Ashley Benson's vocal talents by recruiting her for a cover of Radiohead's classic cut "Creep".

The "Pretty Little Liars" star lends her voice to the special isolation remix, marking Benson's first public foray into music.

The track was released online on Soundcloud in the early hours of Wednesday (April 22), and features the pair trading lines before harmonising for the chorus of the 1992 song.

G-Eazy also tries a different sound with a cover from another legendary rock band - sharing his rendition of "I'm So Tired' by The Beatles.

