Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker's delayed sixth studio album has also been uncovered to feature a duet with Elton John after Target made it available for pre-order on its website.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK will join Lady GaGa for songs on her next album if a leaked tracklisting is anything to go by.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted U.S. store Target's listing for "Chromatica" online on Wednesday (April 22) and noticed some big names had been added to three of the tunes.

It appears Ariana will be featured on a track titled "Rain on Me", BLACKPINK will join the pop star for "Sour Candy" and "Shine from Above" is a duet between GaGa and Elton.

"Chromatica" was scheduled for release this month, but it has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Lady GaGa wrote in a note on Twitter.

