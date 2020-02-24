Dwyane Wade Feared 'A Ton' Miscarriages Might Kill Wife Gabrielle Union

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's baby journey is not the easy one. The pair had gone through multiple miscarriages before finally they welcomed baby girl Kaavia James Wade via surrogate in 2018. During the Sunday, February 23 premiere of his new ESPN documentary "Life Unexpected", the NBA star revealed that he was hugely concerned with the health of his wife while they explored every option to have a child.

"I'm watching my wife go through a lot physically," Dwyane shared. "You're sitting in with the doctors and they're like, 'You can do this and that, but the risk of you surviving.' -- It became a point where I was like, 'Oh wait, now I might lose you in this process,' " he continued saying of their pregnancy journey, which included many failed IVF cycles.

Gabrielle also detailed the hardships they went through during the journey. "When Dwyane and I started trying, we were so excited,” she said, admitting, “So there were a ton of pregnancies and positive test results, and then poof. Usually around the 6-8 week mark -- gone. Obviously, I knew it was not him and it literally just stayed like that for years. I just almost started expecting defeat,” Gabrielle said.

Later, the 38-year-old athlete realized that "there's not only one way to have your family,' and decided to take a different path to expand their family. "We started having conversations and we were like, 'What are the other options?' and the other became surrogacy," he explained.

However, Gabrielle admitted in air quotes that she still wanted to have a child naturally. "My immediate thing was, even if I go through with a surrogate was, I don't get to be a 'real mom.' It just took a long time to just be like, 'Let's go for it, let's try,' " the "L.A.'s Finest" actress, who had 8-9 miscarriages before, said.

Fortunately, the pair are now happy and proud parents of Kaavia, who was born on November 7, 2018 via surrogate. "11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" Gabrielle wrote on Instagram at the time while announcing the arrival of their first child together.