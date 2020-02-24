 
 

Jennifer Lopez Inspires Body Positivity Challenge With Bikini Pic

The 'Hustlers' actress unintentionally convinces other women to embrace their body as they take to Instagram to flaunt their physiques as part of the now-viral #JLoChallenge.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has unwittingly inspired women from all around the world to embrace their own bodies. The "Hustlers" actress spurred a viral body positivity movement, dubbed "#JLoChallenge", after she posted on social media a selfie photo of herself sporting a white two-piece bikini.

Kicking start the viral challenge was the No Excuse Mom fitness community's founder, Maria Kang. On Tuesday, February 18, she uploaded on Instagram similar photo of herself. "Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning," she credited the "On the Floor" hitmaker for the post.

"Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter…Own your story," she continued. "Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!!"

Kang concluded her post with "#JLoChallenge" and an invitation to other women to join the challenge. "Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like," she wrote.

Many women have taken into the challenge and uploaded their own selfies. Bily Bean, a 32-year-old mother, posted a selfie of herself in black two-piece with a note that read, "I want to be the best me I can be and that means #selfcare … My kids are not my excuses, they are my reason. Being healthy matters to our family and it should matter to everyone. Be happy and treat yourself with #love and #care."

Another woman, who "has gone through 1 c-section, appendicitis & emergency lacerated intestine from a horrible car accident", posted a selfie of herself exposing her scar. She declared, "Let's proudly share our bathroom selfies in workout clothes/swimsuits with the world! If Jennifer Lopez can do it, we can do it! Regardless of age, size or shape, we CAN be healthy!"

Lopez herself uploaded her inspirational photo on Sunday, February 16. The mirror selfie posted on her Instagram saw her flaunting her toned abs and fit figure at the age of 50 with her hair being tied in a chic updo. She simply captioned the post, "Relaxed and recharged."

