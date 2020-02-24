Singer Taylor Dye Marries Fiance in Nashville

Instagram/Rachel Deeb Celebrity

The 24-year-old country music singer walks down the aisle to exchange wedding vows with her groom Josh Kerr in a Nashville wedding months after engagement.

AceShowbiz - Singer Taylor Dye has tied the knot with fiance, songwriter Josh Kerr, in a Nashville, Tennessee ceremony.

The 24-year-old singer from country duo Maddie & Tae and her beau exchanged nuptials during an intimate ceremony on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Throughout the day, the groom shared updates on his Instagram Stories using the hashtag #OhKerr, which included a video of him dancing with his bride.

Dye looked stunning in a white, long-sleeve backless gown with a tulle train, and she styled her hair in a high, curled ponytail. Josh, meanwhile, was handsome in all black.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, after more than a year of dating.

"Can't wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr," Dye penned, a series of photos from the moment Kerr proposed, adding, "WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!"