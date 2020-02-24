Jennifer Garner Is Back Selling Girl Scout Cookies

WENN Celebrity

The 'Catch Me If You Can' actress resumes selling Girl Scout cookies after doing it for the first time in 2018 and explains to her Instagram followers how to order the treat.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies for the third year in a row

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the venture, weeks after the star was spotted loading boxes of the cookies in her car.

"We understand the primal need for Girl Scout cookies," she penned in the caption of the clip. "Apparently there are some crazy corners of the country where @girlscouts are NOT set up in front of every grocery store - and we are here to help."

She added, "If you are in need - email me your cookie preferences and address - and our stash will go on a first come, first served basis (although a good story has been know (sic) to shake a couple of boxes off the Thin Mint tree)."

She urged fans to contact [email protected] to place their order.

The star first helped her daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, sell cookies back in 2018, when she posted snaps of the trio packing up orders for customers.

"There you go Evanelina! Thin Mints," she said in one clip showing her packing up the cookies and throwing in some candy. She also uploaded a photo with the caption, "Signed, sealed and coming your way! #onmyhonor."