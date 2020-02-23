 
 

'Men in Black' Star Boris Leskin Died at 97

Columbia Pictures
The actor who shared screen with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the 1997 blockbuster feature film has been confirmed to have passed away at the age of 97.

AceShowbiz - Romanian actor Boris Leskin, who appeared in the 1997 box office hit "Men in Black", has died aged 97.

The star, who found fame in Soviet-era movies before landing the role of the chef in the hit movie alongside Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, was confirmed to have passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 by Romanian website, Iz.ru.

Daria Jurrasic, a member of the Moscow Art Theater, praised Leskin for his "amazing" and "incredible" life, adding, "Farewell. Thank you."

Boris' cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and information about his funeral has yet to be released.

The star's other acting credits include "Unfinished Story", "Property of the Republic", "The Falcon and the Snowman", "Cold Souls", "Heavenly Swallows", and "A Couch in New York".

In addition to acting, Boris fought in the Second World War as a sapper - someone who works on the front line to build fortifications and dig trenches - until he was wounded.

He was later awarded the Order of the Red Star, a military decoration of the Soviet Union.

