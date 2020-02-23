 
 

Diddy Undergoes Quadricep Surgery

Diddy Undergoes Quadricep Surgery
WENN
Celebrity

The Bad Boy mogul jokingly calls himself 'one of the most accident prone people in the world' as he goes under the knife to repair his quadriceps injury.

  • Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs was forced to cancel his appearance at a party on Friday, February 21, 2020 night after the star was left requiring quadricep surgery.

The rapper, 50, took to Instagram to share various clips of him from the hospital as he prepared to go under the knife to fix the injury, telling fans he's "probably one of the most accident prone people in the world."

"Yes, I'm accident prone... I'm clumsy, I trip, I fall, I fall in holes. It's always been like that," the "Come to Me" hitmaker, who wore hospital robes and a blue cap in the clips, laughed.

"I've had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it's on quad. At the end of the day this is God's work to slow me down and take better care of body and ya know, eat right and just stop treating my body like a machine," he said.

The star was due to host a bash at The Midway in San Francisco, California that evening, but pulled out of the appearance after a medical facility "squeezed me in for today."

"I need to say to everybody in San Francisco, I won't be able to make it tonight. Pray for ya boy, I'm gonna see you all next time and make it up y'all. Everyone at Midway, sorry I couldn't make it," the "Bad Boys for Life" star added.

You can share this post!

'Men in Black' Star Boris Leskin Died at 97

Shania Twain Adding Oscar Win to Her Bucket List
Related Posts
Diddy Undergoes Quadricep Surgery

Diddy Undergoes Quadricep Surgery

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Diddy Gives DaBaby's 6-Year-Old Son $1K in Cash as Birthday Gift

Diddy Gives DaBaby's 6-Year-Old Son $1K in Cash as Birthday Gift

Diddy Gets Excited and Disappointed While Unboxing Beyonce's Ivy Park Box Because of This

Diddy Gets Excited and Disappointed While Unboxing Beyonce's Ivy Park Box Because of This

Most Read
Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death
Celebrity

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split