Twenty One Pilots Frontman Becomes First-Time Father to Baby Girl
Having welcomed a daughter named Rosie Robert Joseph, Tyler Joseph's wife Jenna introduces their newborn daughter to the world in a series of social media posts.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has become a father to a baby girl.

The singer and his wife Jenna welcomed little Rosie Robert Joseph earlier this month, and the first-time mum introduced fans to the newborn on Friday, February 21.

Alongside video footage of the new family of three posted on Instagram, she wrote, "meet Ro. fresh out of the oven. Rosie Robert Joseph was born February 9th. Robert after Tylers (sic) middle name."

Jenna also honoured her husband for all of his support during the early days of their life as parents: "you're a thinker, you're a trooper, you're a fixer, you're a looker still at 6am with no sleep," she gushed.

"you work so hard. you are the most diligent and supportive person, I'm lucky you're my person. Rosie and I love you."

The couple, which wed in 2015, announced its pregnancy news during Twenty One Pilots' set at Lollapalooza Berlin in Germany in September (2019), when Tyler welcomed his wife onstage to show off her growing baby bump.

