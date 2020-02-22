Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Music

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been making the news every week with his Sunday Service event that is accompanied by his iconic choir. However, it's been rumored that the rapper has let go of the group and that they were blindsided by the sudden firing.

Initial reports stated that the whole crew has been fired and Ye did not even know that, but a source has now claimed that about 30 people were released and about 80 are still there. Still, the ones who were let go found the firing surprising. "They did not see it coming," a source told All Hip Hop. "This is a mix of people, many that are not young, and they still want to make it."

Kanye has yet to respond to this report.

Conducted by Grammy winner Jason White, Sunday Service Choir was formed in January 2019 and has performed every Sunday, as well as Friday, for Ye's weekly event. The service was initially only held at Calabasas with only a few people being allowed to attend, but it has now become an event where anyone can participate. He even brought his iconic service overseas one time, when he held Sunday Service in South Africa.

Most recently, the group toured to his hometown of Chicago during the NBA All-Star Weekend. During the event, which tickets sold out in just a day, the choir covered "Hallelujah", "Closed on Sunday" and "Follow God". The "Stronger" rapper appeared halfway through the show, delivering "Can't Tell Me Nothing" and "Selah". Remixes of "Power", "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Fade" were also performed at the event taking place at University of Illinois Chicago.

Besides performing alongside Kanye at Sunday Service, the choir released their debut album, "Jesus Is Born", on December 25, 2019. They also took part in the production of his first gospel album "Jesus Is King".