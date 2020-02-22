 
 

Drew Carey Paid Tribute to Murdered Ex-Girlfriend in Emotional Radio Show

Drew Carey Paid Tribute to Murdered Ex-Girlfriend in Emotional Radio Show
The TV favorite records a special message for Dr. Amie Harwick, who died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after falling from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - An emotional Drew Carey kicked off his weekly radio show on Friday night (February 21) with a tribute to his murdered ex-fiancee.

Amie Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after falling from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 15), during an alleged fight with ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who has been charged with one count of murder and one of first-degree residential burglary.

Carey, who was briefly engaged to Harwick in 2018, cancelled his "The Price Is Right" game show tapings this week (begins February 17), but he had already taped his three-hour Friday Night Freakout Sirius XM radio programme before his ex was killed - and that aired on Friday.

The TV favourite recorded a special message at the top of the episode, stating, "Hi everybody, it's Drew... It's a pretty rocking show but I just wanted to let you know that my ex-fiancee, Amie, who I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this, so I didn't want people to hear this and hear me be happy and fun and think I didn't know it happened, or something... It sucks."

Clearly upset and in tears, Drew then told listeners he had recorded a special set of songs that he would play at the end of the show and decicate them to his late ex.

He then played The Beatles' "A Day in the Life", which begins with the line, "I heard the news today, oh boy."

