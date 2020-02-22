Pencil Sketches Believed to Be Queen Elizabeth II's Work Will Be Auctioned

WENN/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The pieces depicting the same middle-aged woman have reportedly been found inside a book called 'The Scottish National War Memorial' which inside page is signed 'Elizabeth' in blue ink.

AceShowbiz - Two sketches believed to have been drawn by Queen Elizabeth II are expected to sell for thousands when they're auctioned next month (March).

While Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether the art is genuine, the pencil sketches appear to show the same middle-aged woman. One sketch is a profile of the subject while the second seems to be of the same person knitting.

The woman is believed to be Marion Crawford, tutor to the future British monarch and her sister Princess Margaret.

Drawn on royal-headed paper, the pieces were found inside a book called "The Scottish National War Memorial", the inside page of which is signed "Elizabeth" in blue ink. The items have a hold of $3,875 (£3,000) at the auction.

A private collector sent them to auctioneers William George of Peter-borough, Cambs. The firm's Alex McCormick said, "It is most likely they were drawn by a member of the royal family close to Elizabeth, or perhaps even by the future Queen herself," reported Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

Although the date 1932 is stamped on the book, the Queen would only be six years old at the time, and experts suggest the drawings could date from later.

The sale ends on 4 March.