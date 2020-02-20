Madelaine Petsch Calls It Quits With Travis Mills After Three Years of Dating

WENN/Instar Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch and her rapper boyfriend have split, according to multiple reports.

The actress and Travis Mills had been dating for three years before they called it quits on their romance recently.

Neither star has commented on the split rumours but Petsch and Mills have been posting less and less of each other on social media. Mills, 30, last posted a photo with the 25-year-old following a trip to Disneyland in December.

They last appeared in public together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles in October (19).