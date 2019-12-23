Joshua Jackson's Wife Gets Support After Receiving Hate for Their Interracial Marriage

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith takes to Twitter to speak out about Internet trolls who call her a 'bed wench' after it's revealed that she's married to the 'Fringe' alum and expecting their first child together.

AceShowbiz - People just couldn't let Jodie Turner-Smith enjoy her newlywed life in peace. After news broke that the "Queen & Slim" star had tied the knot with Joshua Jackson, some Internet users have apparently trolled the actress for their interracial marriage.

On Sunday, December 22, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to let everyone know that some people have called her with an offensive term. "hey siri, what is a 'bed wench' and why are there bm in my dm's calling me that?" so her post read.

According to Urban Dictionary, a "bed wench" or "bed warner" is the term used to address "a slave woman whose job was to sleep in their slave master's bed, keeping it 'warm' so that when the slave-master was ready to have sex with them, they would be readily available."

People have since shown their support for Jodie, who is rumored to be pregnant with her and Joshua's first child together. "That's extremely low y'all so damn miserable," someone hit back at the haters. Another commented, "Y'all rude af love is love."

"Stop projecting your insecurities onto strangers," a third user scolded the trolls. Another sarcastically wrote to the haters, "I love the pettiness I was called one too sis. Y'all just mad at NOTHING lol."

Someone else suspected black men were behind the hateful remark against Jodie. "Black men love to critique a black woman into a white man but when a black woman ask why him why they like white women all they can say is what black women do," the said user wrote.

Neither Joshua nor Jodie, however, has confirmed their wedding reports, which first surfaced in August, after the pair were seen at a Beverly Hills courthouse. They held a yellow envelope, which was believed to be containing a marriage license, when they left the building. As a marriage license is valid for 90 days in California, Us Weekly reported late last week that the couple had secretly married.