Rihanna Slammed for 'Refusing' to Release New Album

WENN/Avalon Music

Instead of giving fans a quick listen to her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, the Barbadian singer jokingly declares that she refuses to release the effort.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Fans of Rihanna are growing more impatient waiting for her new album now that 2019 is almost ending. It gets even worse after the Barbadian decided to troll her fans even more while hinting that she has finished working on the her highly-anticipated ninth studio album.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, Rih shared a video of a dog bobbing its head to House of Pain's classic hit "Jumping Around". She wrote in the caption of the post, "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

Considering how long fans have been waiting to listen to her new music, they apparently didn't take her trolling well and proceeded to attack her instead. "Blocked and reported for childish behavior," one said, as another commented, "SHE THINKS ITS FUNNY." Someone else noted, "This btch thinks she's a comedian." There was also one who wrote, "I swear to god that rihanna deserves jail omg, she's trolling us." Many others, meanwhile, simply stated, "Imagine how tired we are."

Rih has been teasing her new album for quite some time. In December last year, she announced that she would be releasing her upcoming effort, which still doesn't have a title, in 2019, but made no mention of a possible release date. She previously said of the album, "I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae but you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks."

"Reggae always feels right to me," she added. "It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It's always the same high."