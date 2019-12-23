Mark Consuelos Intervenes Wrestling Match After Son Loses Head Gear

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Fearing for his son's safety, Kelly Ripa's husband gets heated after Joaquin's opponent rips off the 16-year-old's head gear during a wrestling tournament in Long Island.

AceShowbiz - Mark Consuelos lost his cool at his teen son's wrestling match. The actor playing Hiram Lodge on The CW's "Riverdale" was recently caught on camera trying to confront Joaquin Antonio's opponent in the middle of a wrestling tournament in Long Island, New York.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the husband of talk show host Kelly Ripa was seen fuming as he stepped onto the mat after Joaquin's head gear was ripped off by his competitor. Unleashing his protective father mode, he told off the other boy before being pushed by another man back toward the spectators side.

During the 48-year-old's intervening, the crowd's reaction could be heard in the background. "No way! No way!" and "Are you crazy or what?" were some of the remarks shouted by the audience. After the actor was taken off the mat, a man could be heard yelling, "Hey, be cool! It's a f**king high school wrestling match."

It was believed Mark jumped to Joaquin's side because he was worried for the boy's safety. In the video, the 16-year-old got hit in the head multiple times while the referee watched on. Following the brief incident, Joaquin and his opponent resumed their match, which ended up with a lost on his side.

According to TMZ, Mark did not take Joaquin's defeat well, and had to leave the gym to collect himself. He, nevertheless, returned a few hours later and continued watching the all-day tournament. In the midst of it all, his wife Kelly, who reportedly attended the match as well, kept her calm in the stands.

In addition to Joaquin, Mark shares two other children, 22-year-old son Michael Joseph and 18-year-old daughter Lola, with wife Kelly. Back in April 2019, his whole family was featured in the Beautiful Issue of People Magazine. In the accompanying interview, he praised his children for staying grounded. "It's a cliche, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside," he stated. "And our kids get that."