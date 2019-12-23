 
 

Margot Robbie Thought She's Dead When She Woke Up in Bathroom Stall After Boozy Night

Margot Robbie Thought She's Dead When She Woke Up in Bathroom Stall After Boozy Night
ABC
Celebrity

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actress recalls passing out after a drunken night at an awards show and waking up at one of the toilet stalls in the restroom of a casino.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie got so drunk she thought she was dead at one of her first awards shows in Australia.

The 29-year-old actress attended the Logie Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys and one of "the funnest award shows ever," early in her career, and got so caught up in the celebrations she wasn't even sure whether she was alive anymore.

"Everyone gets absolutely hammered... people are drunk the next day going to work," Margot told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

"The second year I went, I got so drunk I passed out in one of the toilet stalls..." the "Suicide Squad" actress continued. "I woke up and I came out and it happened to be the one hour that the casino closed to be cleaned and there's no people around."

"I didn't know it ever closes, there's usually thousands of people around. For a second in my drunken state, I was like, 'Did I die? Is this purgatory? Am I in between heaven and hell right now? This is so weird.' "

Eventually, however, Margot said she ran into a member of the cleaning staff and realised she was still very much alive.

You can share this post!

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

Tony Britton Passed Away at 95
Related Posts
Margot Robbie Thought She's Dead When She Woke Up in Bathroom Stall After Boozy Night

Margot Robbie Thought She's Dead When She Woke Up in Bathroom Stall After Boozy Night

Margot Robbie's Husband Finds Her Habit of Sleeping With Stuffed Bunny 'Ridiculous'

Margot Robbie's Husband Finds Her Habit of Sleeping With Stuffed Bunny 'Ridiculous'

Margot Robbie Scores 'Most Exciting Meeting' With Quentin Tarantino Using Fan Letter

Margot Robbie Scores 'Most Exciting Meeting' With Quentin Tarantino Using Fan Letter

Margot Robbie and Other A-Listers' Emails Exposed by Ex-Tory Burch Executive in Blunder

Margot Robbie and Other A-Listers' Emails Exposed by Ex-Tory Burch Executive in Blunder

Margot Robbie On Pregnancy Questions: I'll Do What I'm Going to Do

Margot Robbie On Pregnancy Questions: I'll Do What I'm Going to Do

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once