Blueface Gets Involved in Club Brawl, Woman Shows Busted Lip After Hit by His Goons

The 'Respect My Cryppin' rapper apologizes to a woman who allegedly got caught in a crossfire when he and his entourage were beating up a man in a nightclub.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Blueface and his entourage got into a big brawl while clubbing at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge Friday night, December 20 in Downtown Los Angeles. According to a report by TMZ, the group beat up a man who tried to steal the Cash Money rapper's chain.

As the fight broke out, the "Respect My Cryppin" star and his minions were seen ganging up on their target. At one point, someone in the crowd tried to hold back the rapper, who wore a Burberry puffer coat, to prevent him from getting involved in the altercation.

A DJ posted a clip on his Twitter, showing Blueface wearing the same coat while performing on the stage. TMZ said it was taken in the club before the brawl. However, when a fan asked, "I don't see him wearing a chain??? how did the so called "theif" (sic) try and take it?" the DJ claimed, "This wasn't the same party."

The 22-year-old hip-hop star and his friends allegedly left after security broke them up. No cops were called to the scene, but someone was injured and sent to the hospital by the Los Angeles City Fire Department that was alerted following the altercation.

Shortly after clips of the fight went viral, a woman claimed she was one of the victims and showed her busted lip. She called Blueface and his goons "p***ies" as she wrote on Instagram, "these n***az had 20 n***az vs one girl and one gay n***a [laugh emojis] jokes."

She added in another foul-mouthed angry rant, accusing the rapper of spreading STD. " Yo own b***h told me dirty d**k!!! @bluefacebleedem post your test results b***h u nasty out here passing s**t b***hez can't even get rid of !!!!!!! #FACTS," she wrote.

Blueface said he didn't touch her and she must have been hit accidentally. He apologized, "Sorry to da girl who was hit ina crossfire I didn't touch you personally but I will apologize on behalf of who did I'm sure they weren't aiming for you." He didn't mention anything about the STD accusations as he concluded, "I don't even know you."

