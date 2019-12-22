 
 

Brittany Murphy's Brother Thinks the Actress Was Killed
Tony Bertolotti alleges foul play in the actress' 2009 untimely death and believes her late husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, played a part in her demise.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Brittany Murphy's half-brother Tony Bertolotti blames his sibling's late husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, for her untimely death.

The "Clueless" actress's primary cause of her death was listed as pneumonia and drug intoxication, but speaking on the 10th anniversary of the star's passing on December 20, 2009, he alleged Monjack - who died just five months later - played a part in her demise.

"If you look at it from a distance, it's like, here's this young lady - a fairly healthy girl - she's home with her supposed husband and mother, and she died," he told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "How absurd is it? It's only in Hollywood that it's considered another day at the zoo. No one takes her to a hospital, which is just four miles away."

He added, "I think Brittany was taken out. Who killed Brittany? She didn't die of natural causes. You've got to look at, who's collecting the money now? I don't know. Every time the movie comes on, someone is getting paid. Whoever's got the money knows the truth."

Bertolotti added his late father also had suspicions surrounding his daughter's passing, but lamented, "The thing is locked down," and insisted they couldn't get any further information.

His comments come as stars took to social media on Friday, December 20 to remember Murphy.

"10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet," "Clueless" writer Breckin Meyer wrote on Instagram. "Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit and I knew each other for years before Clueless and she was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today."

In the comments, "Cruel Intentions" actor Ryan Phillippe shared a prayer hands emoji, while "The Craft" star Robin Tunney wrote, "She was so talented and always kind. What a loss."

Meanwhile, "Hocus Pocus" star Kathy Najimy added she "misses (Murphy) beyond words," sharing, "Breckin this is beautiful. Thank You. Of the many people that I've lost in my life losing #BrittanyMurphy still hurts the most daily."

