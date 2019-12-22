 
 

Romeo Santos Wins in 'Eres Mia' Legal Battle

The 'Eres Mia' singer scores victory in the copyright infringement lawsuit where the Aventura.star was was named defendant for allegedly stealing another artist's work.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Singer Romeo Santos has successfully had a lawsuit filed over his hit "Eres Mia" dismissed.

Artist Nazim I. Guity claimed he wrote the bachata star's song back in 2011, and went on to record it in 2014.

However, he alleges Santos, who had reportedly been working in the same recording studio as Guity, lifted the track for himself and turned it into a huge chart smash.

He sued in 2017, but Santos denied the accusations, and now court officials have ruled in his favour.

According to Billboard, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declared Santos did not appropriate any "protectable element" of Guity's tune, which did not share any similarities in "total concept or overall feel."

In a statement issued after the ruling, Santos said, "I have had to defend something I truly created. No person should play with a writer’s song, his trajectory, nor should they cause others to waste their time."

