Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

After a year of recuperating from a surgery following a heart attack, the 70-year-old rocker is scheduled to return to the stage at Beale Street Music Festival.

Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rocker Lindsey Buckingham is preparing to return to the stage for the first time since undergoing open-heart surgery.

The 70 year old will perform next year in Memphis, Tennessee at the Beale Street Music Festival, which takes place from May 1-3, after spending over a year recuperating.

Lindsey had a heart attack and underwent the procedure in February, with his wife Kristen confirming he also suffered damage to his vocal cords during the surgery.

"The past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least," Kristen said in her statement at the time. "But despite all of this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. … Needless to say, all touring and shows currently scheduled have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers strength to heal completely."

Buckingham's personal woes started even before his health scare, when he was fired from Fleetwood Mac following a bust up with bandmate and former girlfriend Stevie Nicks at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala a year before his heart attack.