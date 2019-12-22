 
 

Liam Payne and Boy George Hug it Out Six Years After Twitter Spat

Liam Payne and Boy George Hug it Out Six Years After Twitter Spat
Bravo
Celebrity

The former One Direction member says he and the Culture Club frontman end their longtime feud which started in 2013 following their first meeting backstage.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has finally cleared the air with Boy George, six years after becoming embroiled in a Twitter feud.

The One Direction star came under fire from George back in February, 2013, after clashing during a backstage encounter at the BRIT Awards, where the Culture Club frontman had been trying to get a photo of one of Payne's bandmates for his niece.

George subsequently slammed Payne on social media for apparently ignoring him, sparking a nasty back-and-forth which led to the "Karma Chameleon" hitmaker branding the 26 year old a "twit."

Recalling the incident during an appearance on U.S. talk show "Watch What Happens Live", Payne said, "I had an argument with Boy George once, it was so random!"

"It was a moment where I was at a show and I kinda walked past him. He got my name wrong, he called me Zayn (Malik, then-bandmate) or something, and I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, he's over there.' Then he called me someone else's name, and I said, 'No, he's over there.' Then I said, 'I'm Liam...' Whoever he was with wanted a picture with Niall (Horan), and I was like, 'Well, he's just coming by,' and then I walked on by."

"Then the next day, it was like (online), 'Liam Payne is a...' whatever else. I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't do anything wrong!' "

The two artists recently crossed paths once more, and Payne reveals this time around, they were able to laugh off their previous dispute.

"I actually saw him the other day and I just gave him a big hug and we had a laugh about it," he shared.

Playing down the old Twitter clash, he added, "We just had a big row and I don't know, it's all a bit of fun."

You can share this post!

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery
Related Posts
Liam Payne and Boy George Hug it Out Six Years After Twitter Spat

Liam Payne and Boy George Hug it Out Six Years After Twitter Spat

Liam Payne on Harry Styles' 'SNL' Shade at Zayn Malik: It's Just A Funny Joke

Liam Payne on Harry Styles' 'SNL' Shade at Zayn Malik: It's Just A Funny Joke

Liam Payne Gives A Pass to Question About Naomi Campbell Romance Rumor

Liam Payne Gives A Pass to Question About Naomi Campbell Romance Rumor

Liam Payne Calls Himself 'Anti-Christ Harry Styles'

Liam Payne Calls Himself 'Anti-Christ Harry Styles'

Liam Payne Accused of Disrespecting Bisexual in Song 'Both Ways'

Liam Payne Accused of Disrespecting Bisexual in Song 'Both Ways'

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out