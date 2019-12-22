Liam Payne and Boy George Hug it Out Six Years After Twitter Spat

Bravo Celebrity

The former One Direction member says he and the Culture Club frontman end their longtime feud which started in 2013 following their first meeting backstage.

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has finally cleared the air with Boy George, six years after becoming embroiled in a Twitter feud.

The One Direction star came under fire from George back in February, 2013, after clashing during a backstage encounter at the BRIT Awards, where the Culture Club frontman had been trying to get a photo of one of Payne's bandmates for his niece.

George subsequently slammed Payne on social media for apparently ignoring him, sparking a nasty back-and-forth which led to the "Karma Chameleon" hitmaker branding the 26 year old a "twit."

Recalling the incident during an appearance on U.S. talk show "Watch What Happens Live", Payne said, "I had an argument with Boy George once, it was so random!"

"It was a moment where I was at a show and I kinda walked past him. He got my name wrong, he called me Zayn (Malik, then-bandmate) or something, and I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, he's over there.' Then he called me someone else's name, and I said, 'No, he's over there.' Then I said, 'I'm Liam...' Whoever he was with wanted a picture with Niall (Horan), and I was like, 'Well, he's just coming by,' and then I walked on by."

"Then the next day, it was like (online), 'Liam Payne is a...' whatever else. I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't do anything wrong!' "

The two artists recently crossed paths once more, and Payne reveals this time around, they were able to laugh off their previous dispute.

"I actually saw him the other day and I just gave him a big hug and we had a laugh about it," he shared.

Playing down the old Twitter clash, he added, "We just had a big row and I don't know, it's all a bit of fun."