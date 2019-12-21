 
 

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career
WENN/Guillermo Proano
Celebrity

On 'Out Loud with Claudia Jordan', the video vixen talks about how the rapper alluded on 'Wouldn't Get Far' that she didn't have money and was doing shady favors to bring up her status.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Some people may remember when The Game released his hit song "Wouldn't Get Far" back in 2007. On the track, the rapper name-dropped Melyssa Ford among other girls' name, and the latter has now addressed how the song had negatively affected her career.

During a recent episode of Fox Soul's "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan", Melyssa talked about how The Game mentioned Melyssa in his lyrics in addition to alluding that she didn't have money and was doing shady favors to bring up her status as he rapped, "Every video girl wants to be Melyssa Ford, but what you don't know is Melyssa drives a Honda Accord, will do anything to go to the Grammy Awards."

Explaining that The Game's lyrics didn't represent the truth, Melyssa said, "Not only have I never had a Honda Accord, at the time the song came out I was driving a champagne-colored Mercedes Benz 550."

"He named so many women. Gabrielle Union, Gloria Valez, Meagan Good, he names like twenty girls," Melyssa continued. "Nobody is remembered from that song except me in 2006. That song destroyed my relationship because of the way people talked about me. [Karrine Steffan's] book solidified that I was a whore."

"Meanwhile, I owned nothing. The activities that she did and that he was insinuating--I didn't even know Game! I only met him once when he was one of 50 [Cent's] G-Unit soldiers. All of this was my cross to bear and it was so difficult because no one stood up for me. No one defended me," she said, adding that in a "misogynistic" industry, people automatically assumed that The Game was spitting out the truth.

Claudia then noted that it must be hard for Melyssa because the more you try to defend yourself, the more people believe it because they think you're trying too hard. "I'm defending my reputation because this is costing me money," Melyssa responded. "This is my business."

She went on saying that she coped with the rumors by "self-medicating with alcohol" while feeling depressed and "humiliated." The video vixen also shared, "My heart was broken. The guy I was with left me because of it...He couldn't deal with it. He couldn't deal with how people were talking about me and how loosely they discussed me, even though I did nothing to contribute to that conversation."

"The Game is such a clown," a fan wrote in the comment section of TheShadeRoom's post of the clip. "She should've sued for defamation of character!" one other suggested, while someone else joked, "No worries sis his career is destroyed too."

You can share this post!

Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?

Jameela Jamil Shares Photo From When She Had 'Wild' Eating Disorders: I Feel 'Too Fat'
Related Posts
Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture in Fatal Car Crash

Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture in Fatal Car Crash

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors