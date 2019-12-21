Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

WENN/Guillermo Proano Celebrity

On 'Out Loud with Claudia Jordan', the video vixen talks about how the rapper alluded on 'Wouldn't Get Far' that she didn't have money and was doing shady favors to bring up her status.

AceShowbiz - Some people may remember when The Game released his hit song "Wouldn't Get Far" back in 2007. On the track, the rapper name-dropped Melyssa Ford among other girls' name, and the latter has now addressed how the song had negatively affected her career.

During a recent episode of Fox Soul's "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan", Melyssa talked about how The Game mentioned Melyssa in his lyrics in addition to alluding that she didn't have money and was doing shady favors to bring up her status as he rapped, "Every video girl wants to be Melyssa Ford, but what you don't know is Melyssa drives a Honda Accord, will do anything to go to the Grammy Awards."

Explaining that The Game's lyrics didn't represent the truth, Melyssa said, "Not only have I never had a Honda Accord, at the time the song came out I was driving a champagne-colored Mercedes Benz 550."

"He named so many women. Gabrielle Union, Gloria Valez, Meagan Good, he names like twenty girls," Melyssa continued. "Nobody is remembered from that song except me in 2006. That song destroyed my relationship because of the way people talked about me. [Karrine Steffan's] book solidified that I was a whore."

"Meanwhile, I owned nothing. The activities that she did and that he was insinuating--I didn't even know Game! I only met him once when he was one of 50 [Cent's] G-Unit soldiers. All of this was my cross to bear and it was so difficult because no one stood up for me. No one defended me," she said, adding that in a "misogynistic" industry, people automatically assumed that The Game was spitting out the truth.

Claudia then noted that it must be hard for Melyssa because the more you try to defend yourself, the more people believe it because they think you're trying too hard. "I'm defending my reputation because this is costing me money," Melyssa responded. "This is my business."

She went on saying that she coped with the rumors by "self-medicating with alcohol" while feeling depressed and "humiliated." The video vixen also shared, "My heart was broken. The guy I was with left me because of it...He couldn't deal with it. He couldn't deal with how people were talking about me and how loosely they discussed me, even though I did nothing to contribute to that conversation."

"The Game is such a clown," a fan wrote in the comment section of TheShadeRoom's post of the clip. "She should've sued for defamation of character!" one other suggested, while someone else joked, "No worries sis his career is destroyed too."