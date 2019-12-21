Olivia Colman to Step Into Convicted Murderer's Shoes on 'Landscapers'

WENN/Phil Lewis TV

To be directed by Alexander Payne, this HBO crime series is based on the lives of Susan and Christopher Edwards, who fatally shot her parents and buried them in their back garden.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Olivia Colman has landed a killer new role on forthcoming true crime series "Landscapers".

The "Descendants" filmmaker Alexander Payne will direct the show, based on the lives of convicted murderers Susan and Christopher Edwards, who fatally shot Susan's parents, Patricia and William Wycherley, and buried them in their back garden in Mansfield, England in 1998.

Their heinous crime went undetected for 15 years, as the couple looted the Wycherleys' bank accounts and spent the money on Hollywood memorabilia.

They eventually turned themselves in to police, and in 2014, the Edwards were sentenced to life in prison, with each ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

"The Favourite" star Colman will portray Susan Edwards onscreen, while the casting for her TV husband has yet to be announced.

"Landscapers" is written by the actress' husband, Ed Sinclair, and will be developed by the couple via its new production banner, South of the River Pictures.

Colman and Sinclair will serve as co-executive producers on the drama, which will air in the U.S. on cable network HBO and in the U.K. on Sky.