Billie Eilish's Mother Admits Being Mindblown by Daughter's Success

As part of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke', the 'Bad Guy' singer goes back home where screenwriter Maggie Baird opened up about watching the 18-year-old and her brother work on her debut album.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish's mum Maggie struggles to believe her daughter is a huge pop star.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker shot to fame in 2019 following the release of her debut album "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", and capped off a stellar year by appearing with host James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke".

As well as singing her hits, and performing The Beatles' "I Will" on the ukulele, an instrument she first picked up aged six, Billie and James visited her home, where her mum, screenwriter Maggie Baird spoke about what it's like to have an 18-year-old pop sensation as a daughter.

"People are like, 'How does it feel, she's at Radio City (Music Hall in New York)?'," Maggie explained. "It's like, it blew my mind when she sang at the Hi Hat. It blew my mind when I sat here and heard Billie and Finneas play a song. It's never not been mindblowing. It's not like I can ever feel it in the moment, because the whole experience is so crazy."

The proud parent went on to explain how she had watched Billie and her brother, co-writer, and producer Finneas O'Connell work on the album - and knew early on it would be a hit.

"For a while, they'd write these songs, and I'd be like, 'When is it going to come out? Because everyone in the world has to hear it'," said. "And now everybody hears it. I can't describe it. It's too amazing."

Billie takes her parents on tour with her - and revealed that staying close as a family helps her cope with the pressures of fame.

"Just, like, being around my parents all the time - even on tour, my parents are there," she shared. "My entire family besides my dog and my cat and my spider, we're all on tour together."