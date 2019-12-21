Prince Philip Gets Hospitalized

WENN Celebrity

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London from the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ahead of Christmas.

AceShowbiz - British royal Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a "precautionary measure."

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to King Edward VII's hospital in London for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition, royal officials announced on Friday, December 20.

According to the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace officials said his hospitalisation was a "precautionary measure" and that the 98-year-old travelled to the hospital from the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, where the Queen traditionally spends Christmas.

Palace representatives said Philip did not travel by ambulance and that he was not an emergency admission. He is expected to leave hospital in a few days.

Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history. He stepped down from public engagements in 2017, shortly after being hospitalised with an infection, and underwent hip replacement surgery the following year.

In January, Philip was involved in a car crash after he pulled out onto a main road near the Sandringham Estate. The royal was uninjured in the crash but the driver and passenger of another car involved in the accident were hospitalised. He did not face charges but gave up his driving licence after the incident.