'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

'Harriet' helmer Kasi Lemmons and 'The Irishman' filmmaker Martin Scorsese, in the meantime, make the organization's history by being in tie for the Best Director prize.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy's hit movie "Dolemite Is My Name" has been crowned the Best Film of 2019 by members of the Black Film Critics Circle.

The comedy icon also picked up the Best Actor accolade, while his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress honour, and the cast received the Best Ensemble title.

"Us" star Lupita Nyong'o claimed Best Actress, and Brad Pitt scored the Best Supporting Actor award for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Meanwhile, for the first time in the organisation's nine-year history, the Best Director category was a tie between "Harriet"'s Kasi Lemmons and "The Irishman"'s Martin Scorsese, reports Deadline.

There were also notable wins for Lena Waithe, who was awarded Best Original Screenplay for "Queen & Slim", and "The Irishman"'s Steven Zaillian, for Best Adapted Screenplay, while "Parasite" was voted Best Foreign Film.

And there was special recognition for famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who received the Pioneer Award, and "Waves" actor Kelvin J. Harrison, who was named Rising Star.

Here's the list of 2019 Black Film Critics Circle winners: