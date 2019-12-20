 
 

Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit

Officials for the King of Pop's estate have previously sued ABC and The Walt Disney Company over music and images used in 'The Last Days of Michael Jackson' documentary.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Officials for Michael Jackson's estate have reached a settlement with bosses at ABC and The Walt Disney Company over music and images used in their documentary "The Last Days of Michael Jackson".

The TV special debuted in America in May 2018, even though estate chiefs branded it "crass" and exploitative. They also attacked ABC's Disney bosses over the TV special's use of protected music, photographs and artwork, and launched a lawsuit over the use of those materials - suing for copyright infringement and seeking unspecified damages.

However, according to Rolling Stone, the two parties have now reached an amicable settlement in the case, prior to it heading to trial later this month (December 2019).

"The matter was amicably resolved," a representative for Jackson's estate told Rolling Stone in a statement.

The TV special chronicled the final days of Jackson's life in 2009 as he rehearsed and prepared for a run of comeback concerts in London.

