Angela Simmons Takes Uncle Russell's Side Amid Oprah Winfrey's Documentary

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop' star says she stands by her family while addressing sexual misconduct allegations against her uncle which will be highlighted on the upcoming series.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Angela Simmons has revealed her stance in a scandal involving her uncle Russell Simmons, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. While the music mogul has denied the allegations, the issue is brought up once again after it's recently revealed that Oprah Winfrey is working on documentary that will investigate the alleged sexual misconduct.

Speaking to Bossip, Angela refused to weigh in on Oprah's involvement in the series or declare whether she believes her uncle is guilty of the misconduct which he's accused of. However, she made it clear that she stands by her family no matter what.

"I'm not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I'm going to stand by my family," the "Growing Up Hip Hop" star said. "I'm not going to get in between all of that, it's not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters." She added, "My uncle knows what he's done...but I don't necessarily want to shine a light on that."

In late 2017, multiple women came up with sexual harassment and rape accusations against Russell. Responding to Oprah's involvement in the documentary, the former music executive denied all the allegations made against him, but admitted to being a playboy and womanizer in the past, "sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations then almost any man i know, not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain but still an insane number."

"Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money," he further lamented. "Maybe you should name your documentary 'flavor of love'. In closing i am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone."

