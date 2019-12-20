 
 

Mark Hamill Teases Harry Styles' Appearance in 'Rise of Skywalker'

The 'Star Wars' actor hints that the former One Direction member might appear in the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker saga ahead of the movie release.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Mark Hamill has teased that Harry Styles may be the latest star to make an appearance as a secret Stormtrooper, in the new "Star Wars" movie, "The Rise of Skywalker".

James Bond actor Daniel Craig and Britain's Prince William are among the famous faces who have made cameos in past movies behind the iconic Stormtrooper masks, and Hamill dropped several hints on his Twitter page that Harry could have bagged a similar role in the franchise's latest instalment.

On Wednesday, December 18, the evening of the movie's London premiere, he penned, "Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one?"

In a subsequent post, he reflected on past stars to pop up in the films, before teasing, "Still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper."

Mark also included pictures of the previous stars who carried out the role and a snap of Harry mocked up in a Stormtrooper outfit.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was previously rumoured to appear as a Stormtrooper in the film after he appeared dressed in the iconic costume during a new teaser for the third film in the final "Star Wars" trilogy.

Neither star has confirmed or denied their appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which is showing in cinemas now.

