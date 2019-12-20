 
 

Emma Watson Ditches 'Little Women' Press Tour

Emma Watson Ditches 'Little Women' Press Tour
Paulist Productions
Movie

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress ditches the press tour of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, sparking rumors that she might have a feud with fellow cast members.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Emma Watson has stepped back from promoting her new movie "Little Women", having reportedly only agreed to appear at the film's premiere earlier this month.

According to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, the British actress, who plays Margaret 'Meg' March in Greta Gerwig's new movie version of Louisa May Alcott's novel, informed Sony Pictures she would only join co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, and Meryl Streep at its New York premiere at the city's Museum of Modern Art.

A source told the publication, "Emma's reps told Sony that she would only do the premiere. We don't really know what happened, if she wasn't happy with the movie or fell out with the cast."

While the rest of the cast has been out promoting the film, another insider claimed Emma skipped the tour as she wasn't a lead character in the movie, but insisted she was thrilled with how the project turned out and has been pushing the film on social media.

The "Harry Potter "actress is also hiding 2,000 copies of the novel around the world in 38 countries - each containing a handwritten note from Emma herself - as part of her Book Fairies project.

"I'm excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women!" she wrote on Instagram. "#LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie."

The "Beauty and the Beast" star went on to encourage fans to follow the hashtag #ibelieveinbookfairies to see where the books were hidden.

"Little Women" debuts in cinemas December 25.

You can share this post!

Henry Cavill Clarifies After Previously Saying He Lost James Bond Role Because He's Fat

Mark Hamill Teases Harry Styles' Appearance in 'Rise of Skywalker'
Related Posts
Emma Watson Ditches 'Little Women' Press Tour

Emma Watson Ditches 'Little Women' Press Tour

Maya Hawke Reveals She Quit Juilliard for 'Little Women' Role

Maya Hawke Reveals She Quit Juilliard for 'Little Women' Role

'Little Women' Miniseries in the Works From 'Call the Midwife' Writer

'Little Women' Miniseries in the Works From 'Call the Midwife' Writer

Dark Take on 'Little Women' in Development at The CW

Dark Take on 'Little Women' in Development at The CW

Most Read
J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Movie

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Paula Patton Sets Eyes on Josephine Baker Biopic

Paula Patton Sets Eyes on Josephine Baker Biopic

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

'The Souvenir' Tops Nominations at 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

'The Souvenir' Tops Nominations at 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release