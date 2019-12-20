 
 

Kris Jenner Catches 'Worst Guest' Chrissy Teigen Stealing Her Bag in Hilarious Video

Kris Jenner Catches 'Worst Guest' Chrissy Teigen Stealing Her Bag in Hilarious Video
The Kardashian-Jenner momager brands the 'Lip Sync Battle' host and her singer husband John Legend 'worst guests ever' following a dinner party at her house.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner playfully labelled pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen the "worst guests ever" after the stars' dinner party got a little out of control.

The mum-of-six took to her Instagram Stories to document the couple's antics when they visited the star's home in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, December 18, moaning about Chrissy not helping her with the cooking.

"OK, so you guys know how I have been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me to cook. I thought she would teach me something...," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said in her video. "But no, she is just sitting on the couch and not paying attention to me at all."

Kris continued to joke about the lack of help she's received from her guests, going on to show the couple as they whipped off their shoes and settled down for the night on the sofa.

However, things soon escalated as they headed up to Kris' bedroom, where John whipped off his trousers and climbed into bed with his wife, stroking her bottom as they lay.

They then headed to the star's closet, where John, who was still in his underpants, and Chrissy simulated sex as they roll around on top of each other on the carpet.

"This is happening!" Kris giggled, before the "Bring the Funny" star ran out of the property with a selection of her host's Louis Vuitton bags in tow, with security running out to playfully stop her as she screamed, "I brought these from home!"

