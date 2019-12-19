Aaron Carter Gets Police Visit Over Possible Overdose Report

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker, who prompted concerns among fans after dozing off midway through a live-stream chat, claims that cops broke down his door to do the check on him.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter was visited by authorities on Wednesday, December 18, after they received a report that the singer may have overdosed.

According to TMZ, cops got a call and visited Aaron's California home shortly after 8 p.m. to check on the "I Want Candy" hitmaker - who was fine and had just fallen asleep.

Prior to the incident, Aaron was doing a live-stream with fans and apparently dozed off midway through the chat - prompting concerned viewers to urge police to visit the embattled singer.

The live feed continued as the star slept, and in a recording posted online, authorities can be heard waking Aaron up and determining he's alright.

After closing off the chat, Aaron told TMZ first responders asked him if he was suicidal, if he'd taken any pills or threatened to harm himself - all of which he denied.

He added cops broke down his door to check on him, and insisted he'll ask them to fix the damage.

The incident comes after Aaron revealed he collapsed into prescription drug addiction when he dislocated his face in a brawl, and continued to use the oxycodone medication he was prescribed by a doctor even after the injury had healed.

He also takes a concoction of medications, including Xanax, Seroquel, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone and Gabapentin, to deal with various mental health issues - including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.