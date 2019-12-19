Olivia Jade Returns With First Makeup Tutorial Amid College Admissions Scandal

WENN Celebrity

The beauty blogger made her comeback to YouTube on December 1, eight months after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli were caught bribing college admissions consultant.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade is fully returning to her daily activity. The daughter of Lori Loughlin, who is currently at the center of college admissions scam scandal, has been back to business as she uploaded a makeup tutorial video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, which marks her first makeup tutorial after her returning following a hiatus amid the scandal, Olivia greets her subscribers, "Hi guys, welcome back to my YouTube channel. So, today I thought it would be kind of a cute and fun video to do an everyday, get ready with me," she opens.

While showing off her doing her "everyday routine," Olivia gave an update about a vlog she is currently working on. "So just an update, also, I have a vlog that I’m still working on a filming. It's just not done. I wanted to get this video -- or really any video up sooner after my initial video," she explains. "But I’m not done with it and I'm still just like easing back into it. So thanks for being patient. You guys are awesome."

After completing her look, the 20-year-old slips into her outfit of the day consisting of a zebra-print dress. She paired it with a sky blue cardigan and white sneakers.

The beauty blogger made her comeback to YouTube on December 1, eight months since she posted her last video. "Hi everybody, it's Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel," the beuaty, who has more than 1.9 million subscribers on the social media network, said in her video. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time."

Addressing the ongoing bribery case that implicated her parents, Olivia said she realized it "needs to be addressed" but "as much as I wish I could talk about all of this," she couldn't because "I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Additionally, she admitted that she wanted to "move on with my life...not trying to be in a selfish way...but it's so hard 'cause I'm not trying to like, make this about me or like, how I've been, because it's not the point of this."

She continued, "Although I am terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for...people that have been DMing and asking me..." The YouTube star went on thanking her fans and followers "for your patience or if you've stuck around for nine months just waiting," before signing off by telling them to look forward to her upcoming videos.

Lori and husband Mossimo Gianulli got backlash after it was revealed that they paid a disgraced college admissions consultant $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannuli, into the University of Southern California. Both of them pleaded no guilty to the charges.