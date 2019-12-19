 
 

Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators

Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new Twitter post, the 'Me!' hitmaker reveals that she and music producers Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk celebrated her 30th birthday in the recording studio where they made 'Lover'.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift was thrilled her music producers threw her a surprise 30th birthday celebration.

The singer took to social media to mark the occasion, which took place in the recording studio where she recorded her hit single "Lover" last year (18). In a Twitter post on Wednesday, December 18, she captured the decorations and large cake set up by frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk.

"Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & Laura Sisk - it's equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called 'Lover' here last year," she shared.

The pop star rang in the milestone on 13 December while performing at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York and was wowed after the crowd of over 20,000 sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

You can share this post!

Sharon Osbourne Spills Why She Will Spend Christmas Apart From Ozzy for First Time in 40 Years

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators

Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift Gets Huge Birthday Cake During Jingle Ball Performance

Taylor Swift Gets Huge Birthday Cake During Jingle Ball Performance

Taylor Swift Showered With 30th Birthday Wishes by Gigi Hadid and Other Famous Friends

Taylor Swift Showered With 30th Birthday Wishes by Gigi Hadid and Other Famous Friends

Taylor Swift Takes A Jab at Scooter Braun and 'Toxic Male Privilege' in Woman of the Year Speech

Taylor Swift Takes A Jab at Scooter Braun and 'Toxic Male Privilege' in Woman of the Year Speech

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie