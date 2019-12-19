Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators

Instagram Celebrity

In a new Twitter post, the 'Me!' hitmaker reveals that she and music producers Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk celebrated her 30th birthday in the recording studio where they made 'Lover'.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift was thrilled her music producers threw her a surprise 30th birthday celebration.

The singer took to social media to mark the occasion, which took place in the recording studio where she recorded her hit single "Lover" last year (18). In a Twitter post on Wednesday, December 18, she captured the decorations and large cake set up by frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk.

"Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & Laura Sisk - it's equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called 'Lover' here last year," she shared.

The pop star rang in the milestone on 13 December while performing at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York and was wowed after the crowd of over 20,000 sang "Happy Birthday" to her.