50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

'Trill League', which revolves around a team of black superheroes, is inspired by author Anthony Piper's graphic novel and will be developed by 'South Park' writer Jameel Saleem.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper turned actor 50 Cent is set to headline yet another TV series with the comic book adaptation "Trill League".

The short form show, which will air on the streaming service Quibi, will be developed by "South Park" and "Disenchanted" writer Jameel Saleem and the star, real name Curtis Jackson, is thrilled to be part of such a groundbreaking series inspired by author Anthony Piper's work.

"Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven't seen before in 'Trill League', looking forward to sharing it soon," Jackson shared.

"Thrill League" revolves around a team of black superheroes who go up against a gaggle of monsters and supervillains.

The news comes as Jackson is set to bid farewell to his series "Power", which he also executive produces, in January.

Set to launch in April (20), Quibi will offer content across an array of genres, including original content and news services.