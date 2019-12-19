 
 

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series
Instagram
TV

'Trill League', which revolves around a team of black superheroes, is inspired by author Anthony Piper's graphic novel and will be developed by 'South Park' writer Jameel Saleem.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper turned actor 50 Cent is set to headline yet another TV series with the comic book adaptation "Trill League".

The short form show, which will air on the streaming service Quibi, will be developed by "South Park" and "Disenchanted" writer Jameel Saleem and the star, real name Curtis Jackson, is thrilled to be part of such a groundbreaking series inspired by author Anthony Piper's work.

"Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven't seen before in 'Trill League', looking forward to sharing it soon," Jackson shared.

"Thrill League" revolves around a team of black superheroes who go up against a gaggle of monsters and supervillains.

The news comes as Jackson is set to bid farewell to his series "Power", which he also executive produces, in January.

Set to launch in April (20), Quibi will offer content across an array of genres, including original content and news services.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...
Related Posts
50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

50 Cent Disappointed With Harvey Weinstein's $25M Settlement: 'Big Money Grab'

50 Cent Disappointed With Harvey Weinstein's $25M Settlement: 'Big Money Grab'

50 Cent Roasts GF Cuban Link for Her Fancy Workout Shoes

50 Cent Roasts GF Cuban Link for Her Fancy Workout Shoes

Most Read
Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'
TV

Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues