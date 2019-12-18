 
 

Tekashi69's Armed Robbery Victims Demand Jail Sentence for Rapper

Ahead of the December 18 sentencing, the two people targeted in the April 2018 robbery submit impact statements to the judge overseeing the case, claiming their lives have been forever ruined.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Two of Tekashi 6ix9ine's armed robbery victims have called on a New York judge to hold the rapper responsible for his crimes and keep him behind bars.

The "FEFE" star, real name Daniel Hernandez, faces up to 47 years in prison on racketeering and firearms charges relating to gang activity with Brooklyn's Nine Trey Bloods crew.

He pleaded guilty in February, and has since been cooperating with federal authorities, prompting prosecutors to recommend a lesser sentence.

However, two people targetted in an armed robbery at the Rap-A-Lot Records offices in April, 2018 have now submitted victim impact statements to the judge overseeing the case, calling for Tekashi to be made to suffer in prison, just as they have suffered in the wake of the attack, which ended up being a case of mistaken identity.

The victims, a man and a woman who were both publicists unrelated to Rap-A-Lot, claim their lives have been forever ruined by the horrific incident, which caused them both to develop severe anxieties, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old male explains, "Never have I been so scared as a cold, hard metallic gun was pressed against my abdomen."

He also reveals he lives in constant fear one of Tekashi's associates will be sent to "finish the job", and concludes his letter to the judge by asking, "Why should this person, who nearly ended my life, be free when I am not free?"

Tekashi is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, December 18.

