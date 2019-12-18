 
 

Video of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Awkward PDA Moment Sets Twitter Abuzz

The Duchess of Cambridge swings her arm away from her husband when he touches her shoulder in a clip of BBC's holiday TV special 'A Berry Royal Christmas'.

AceShowbiz - While royal family fans are often left in awe of Kate Middleton and Prince William's sweet interaction, the mother of three was apparently not feeling it during their recent TV appearance. The Duchess of Cambrige appeared to be shrugging off her husband's rare public display of affection in BBC's "A Berry Royal Christmas".

In a clip from the holiday TV special which aired on Monday, December 16, the couple sat down with a group of volunteers when William gently placed his hand on Kate's shoulder. However, the duchess quickly swung her arm away from her husband, who seemingly caught her message of unwanted PDA, while still keeping a smile on her face.

After the video has gone viral, many people have weighed on Kate and William's awkward PDA moment. Feeling the rejection got by the second in line to the throne, one wrote on Twitter, "What just happened here???? Ouch!" Another baffled user commented, "What even is that. Do pigeons also reject the touch of their mates?"

A third user speculated that there's some issues between the royal couple, writing, "She acted like he gave her the bad chills. Damn. That's some unhappiness right there. Awwwwwkkwwwward." Another likened them to the U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania as commenting, "Very Donald and Melania!"

There were some, however, who appreciated their professionalism. "I like the way they interact , it's professional. I don't want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing (Sussex). It's awkward, like you're intruding on a private moment," one commented, comparing Kate and William to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who never shy away from showing PDA.

Myka Meier, a British-American etiquette expert trained by a former member of Queen Elizabeth II's household, previously explained the lack of affection between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "I always think the important thing to remember is that people forget that they're working royals," she told Elle magazine. "It's up to each and every royal and royal couple about how affectionate they are."

"There's no protocol that tells them they can't hug or kiss or touch," she added. "There's no rule book like that. Each senior member of the royal family is trusted to make the judgment calls of what's appropriate and when. It's all about being trusted to make those calls on their own."

