Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Singer Lizzo has been forced to pull out of another concert after struggling to shake off a bout of influenza.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker initially had to scrap plans to perform at KISS 108's Jingle Ball event in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 15, and after heading to the doctor's office on Monday, she revealed her health hadn't improved, leaving her no choice but to axe her set at Hartford, Connecticut's Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam on Tuesday.

"To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu," she announced in a statement on Monday.

"I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you."

The star subsequently asked fans to keep her in their thoughts on social media. "Y'all I've never been this sick please pray for me (sic)," she tweeted.

Lizzo's cancellation prompted Jingle Jam organizers to ditch the whole concert, which had also been due to feature rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie, reports NBC Connecticut.