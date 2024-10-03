Dana Carvey Returns to 'Saturday Night Live' to Play President Biden

AceShowbiz - Dana Carvey returned to "Saturday Night Live" on the show's 50th season premiere, portraying President Joe Biden. Carvey, who was part of the "SNL" cast from 1986 to 1993, played Biden in a cold open alongside Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz, Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Bowen Yang as JD Vance, and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.

On his podcast with David Spade, Carvey revealed that he was asked by "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels to play Biden after "casually developing" an impression of the president. Carvey noted that he initially kept the cameo a secret.

Carvey explained that he found Biden's impression particularly challenging due to the president's high-energy moments. He noted that Biden's energy didn't emerge until months into his presidency, when he became more animated in response to questions.

Carvey emphasized that his goal with the impression was to make it funny rather than convey a political message. He discussed the evolution of his impression, from a "friendly grandpa" to a more assertive and energetic persona.

Carvey's impression drew laughs when Biden stuttered while talking about his Build Back Better Plan, which evolved into him saying, "Can't believe it's not butter!" Carvey attributed this slip-up to a subconscious mix of phrases, including one suggested by Spade.

Over the years, Biden has been portrayed by numerous actors and "SNL" cast members, including Jim Carrey, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and Alex Moffat. Carvey's portrayal marks his first time playing Biden on "SNL".