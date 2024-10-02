Quavo Debuts New Song 'Gilbert Arenas' on YouTube's 'From the Block' Series

AceShowbiz - Quavo, one of Atlanta's premier rap talents, has had a year filled with new music and personal milestones. Despite keeping a relatively low profile, he has managed to make significant waves in the music industry. One of his standout singles this year is "Tough", featuring the enigmatic Lana Del Rey. This track not only showcased his versatility but also ignited brief dating rumors between the two artists, which kept fans buzzing.

Beyond his music releases, Quavo was involved in a rap battle with Chris Brown. However, this event did not garner as much attention, being overshadowed by the public's fascination with the hectic drama surrounding Drake's conflicts with multiple artists. Nevertheless, Quavo's contributions did not go unnoticed by his committed fan base.

The rapper recently premiered a new song on the popular YouTube performance series "From the Block" titled "Gilbert Arenas". Named after the former NBA star turned podcaster, the song references the infamous 2009 incident involving Arenas and his Washington Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton bringing unloaded guns into the locker room over a card game dispute. Quavo sets the tone with his lyrics, "Yeah, top s**t, b***h, I mean it/ Walk in the lobby, it's too many opps/ My gun out, Gilbert Arenas."

Arenas himself appears to be a fan of the song, having quote-tweeted a clip of the performance with a GIF from "The Last Dance" docuseries showing Michael Jordan enjoying an unreleased Kenny Lattimore CD.

Quavo also name-drops several notable personalities on his song, including Kevin Durant, Gervonta Davis, Elon Musk, Kai Cenat and Rod Wave. He specifically highlighted the Cenat reference while promoting the video on Instagram, writing, "Got 33 cars in the driveway/ N***a, like Kai Cenat, but I ain't streamin'!" This nod to the popular streamer caught additional attention, showcasing Quavo's ability to connect with various segments of his audience.

On a more personal note, Quavo was recently in the headlines following the sudden passing of his friend Rich Homie Quan. In an emotional tribute on his Instagram Stories, Quavo reminisced about their good times together and revealed that he and his estranged childhood friend Offset had rekindled their relationship. "Had a good convo," he mentioned, indicating a moment of reconciliation that his fans warmly received.